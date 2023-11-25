BNM, Trinamool BNP yet to find 'competent candidates'

Trinamool BNP’s co-chairperson KA Jahangir Majumdar spoke with journalists at its office at Purana Paltan. He said, “We are looking for competent candidates. We want to field candidates in 300 seats but we’ll file candidates in as many constituencies as possible. So far four MPs have collected nomination form of Trinamool BNP.”

Meanwhile, another party called 'Progressive Democratic Forum' made its debut with the run up to the election. This party is led by former vice president of Chattogram north BNP and former VP of Chittagong University Central Students' Union (CUCSU) Nazim Uddin and general secretary Azim Uddin. Since the party is not registered with the election commission, the leaders said candidates of this newly formed party will field candidates from Trinamool BNP. Progressive Democratic Forum chairman Nazim Uddin has collected Trinamool BNP’s nomination form for Chattogram-5 constituency and Azim Uddin for Feni-3 constituency.

BNM started selling party’s nomination forms for the elections from last Tuesday. The party said that as many as 260 nomination forms have been sold till yesterday. Of them, four former MPs of BNP, who joined the party recently, are notable. Among them, Shah Mohammad Abu Zafar has become the acting chairman of BNM immediately after joining the party.