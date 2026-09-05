Opposition alliance’s long march begins, Shafiqur Rahman says programme ‘has started taking effect’

Opposition Leader and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman said, “We can see that our programme has already started taken effect. Its effects and reactions have begun in various places. ... You are saying that if this is done or that is done, no concessions will be given. And, we are making it clear that if anyone plays with the people’s rights, the people will also not spare anyone.”

Shafiqur Rahman made the remarks on Saturday morning at the inaugural rally of the 11-party Alliance’s long march towards Chattogram, led by Jamaat-e-Islami, at Shapla Chattar in Motijheel, Dhaka.