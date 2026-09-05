Opposition alliance’s long march begins, Shafiqur Rahman says programme ‘has started taking effect’
Opposition Leader and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman said, “We can see that our programme has already started taken effect. Its effects and reactions have begun in various places. ... You are saying that if this is done or that is done, no concessions will be given. And, we are making it clear that if anyone plays with the people’s rights, the people will also not spare anyone.”
Shafiqur Rahman made the remarks on Saturday morning at the inaugural rally of the 11-party Alliance’s long march towards Chattogram, led by Jamaat-e-Islami, at Shapla Chattar in Motijheel, Dhaka.
The opposition leader said no obstacle on the way of the long march would be tolerated. He said, “We have taken to the streets for the people, and we will return home after securing the people’s rights. This movement will continue equally in the Jatiya Sangsad until every right of millions of people is established.”
The opposition alliance is holding the long march with six demands: implementation of the referendum verdict; trial of the July massacre; resolution of the crises in electricity, fuel oil, gas and fertiliser; prevention of price hikes of essential commodities; improvement of the law and order situation; and an end to narrow party-based politics.
Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman said today that a seventh demand would be added to the six-point demands of the long march. The existence of extortionists and corrupt people will not be tolerated.
The long march began with the rally at Shapla Chattar in Motijheel. It will end with a concluding rally at Laldighi Maidan in Chattogram. Five street rallies will be held along the way.