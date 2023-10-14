USIP team asks BNP about its view on relations with China and India

The visiting US Institute of Peace (USIP) delegation has asked the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) about the party’s stance on the current geopolitical situation.
The USIP delegation met with the leaders of BNP at a hotel in the capital in Banani on Friday evening. BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, international affairs sub-committee member Shama Obaid and central leader Tabith Awal joined the meeting.
Shama Obaid told Prothom Alo the US delegation wanted to know about BNP’s foreign policy as a party, as well as the party’s stance and strategy on the current geopolitical situation.
She furthered said they briefed the US delegation about the various aspects of the foreign policy from the tenures of BNP founder late Ziaur Rahman and chairperson Khaleda Zia, as well as what strategy BNP has adopted now and how the party envisages relations with other countries.
BNP also briefed the USIP delegation about the party’s stance on global politics, as well as the political situation in Bangladesh, Shama Obaid added.
A BNP source attending the meeting said the USIP delegation wanted to learn about the BNP’s thoughts on relations with China and India.