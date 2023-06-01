EC announces polls schedule for Dhaka-17 constituency, ballot paper to be used in voting

The by-election to Dhaka-17 constituency will be held on 17 July, said the polls schedule the election commission (EC) announced on Thursday.
The parliamentary seat has fallen vacant at the death of MP Akbar Hossain Pathan alias Farooque, who was also a popular actor of Bangla cinema.
The voting will begin at 8:00 and continue until 4:00 pm. Paper ballots will be used in the voting, said the EC.
Speaking to newspersons, election commission secretariat’s secretary Md. Jahangir Alam said the last date of submission of nomination papers in the by-polls is 15 June. The nomination papers will be sorted on 18 June while the last date of withdrawal of candidature is 25 June, he added.
Senior election official of Dhaka district will work as the returning officer.
Akbar Hossain Pathan alias Farooque breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore on 15 May. After retiring from the celluloid world he was elected an MP from ruling Awami League in the 11th parliamentary election from Dhaka-17 constituency.