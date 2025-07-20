We are facing many difficulties: Nahid Islam
Leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) met with the families of those killed in the July mass uprising in Chattogram on Sunday morning. The meeting was held at Motel Saikat in the city’s New Market area, where the NCP leaders expressed solidarity and asked about the well-being of the families.
Speaking at the event, NCP Convener Nahid Islam said, "We are facing many difficulties. You have seen what happened to us in Gopalganj. We are encountering obstacles in different places in various ways. We seek your prayers. Your prayers are the most important thing for us."
Nahid Islam added, "When I was in government—or when those from our side were in government—we tried to take various initiatives for the families of the July martyrs. But we’ve seen that these government initiatives often didn’t reach the grassroots, or were delayed."
"That’s because elements of the previous autocratic regime still exist within various levels of the administration. The respect and recognition the martyr families deserve have not been fulfilled—we hear such complaints from many places," he continued.
Addressing the families, he said, "We have not come to you as a political party. We were part of the uprising. Your loved ones stood with us. From that place of shared sacrifice, we consider you part of our own family—above politics and party lines. The martyrs did not belong to any party. They gave their lives for the country."
Among others present at the event were NCP’s Chief Organiser for the Northern Region Sarjis Alam, Joint Member Secretary Tasnim Zara, and Chattogram Coordinator Jobairul Arif, along with several other party activists.