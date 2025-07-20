We are facing many difficulties: Nahid Islam 

Leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) met with the families of those killed in the July mass uprising in Chattogram on Sunday morning. The meeting was held at Motel Saikat in the city’s New Market area, where the NCP leaders expressed solidarity and asked about the well-being of the families.

Speaking at the event, NCP Convener Nahid Islam said, "We are facing many difficulties. You have seen what happened to us in Gopalganj. We are encountering obstacles in different places in various ways. We seek your prayers. Your prayers are the most important thing for us."