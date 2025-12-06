NCP still sees possibility of seat-sharing with BNP or Jamaat

Leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) believe that there is still an opportunity for seat-sharing with the BNP up until the withdrawal of nomination papers.

Similarly, they also see the possibility of a seat-sharing arrangement with Jamaat-e-Islami.

However, no final decision has yet been made regarding whether the NCP will ultimately reach a seat-sharing agreement with any party.

The BNP has already announced candidates in 272 of the 300 parliament constituencies. In this situation, questions have arisen about whether there is any remaining scope for seat-sharing with the NCP.

This is because the BNP has announced party candidates in all the constituencies where NCP’s top leaders are potential contenders. Jamaat-e-Islami had already announced candidates in those constituencies earlier.

NCP joint convener Monira Sharmin told Prothom Alo that alongside preparations for contesting the elections independently, discussions with various parties about alliances or seat-sharing would also continue.