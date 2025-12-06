NCP still sees possibility of seat-sharing with BNP or Jamaat
Leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) believe that there is still an opportunity for seat-sharing with the BNP up until the withdrawal of nomination papers.
Similarly, they also see the possibility of a seat-sharing arrangement with Jamaat-e-Islami.
However, no final decision has yet been made regarding whether the NCP will ultimately reach a seat-sharing agreement with any party.
The BNP has already announced candidates in 272 of the 300 parliament constituencies. In this situation, questions have arisen about whether there is any remaining scope for seat-sharing with the NCP.
This is because the BNP has announced party candidates in all the constituencies where NCP’s top leaders are potential contenders. Jamaat-e-Islami had already announced candidates in those constituencies earlier.
NCP joint convener Monira Sharmin told Prothom Alo that alongside preparations for contesting the elections independently, discussions with various parties about alliances or seat-sharing would also continue.
NCP convener Nahid Islam has purchased party nomination form to contest from Dhaka-11—comprising Badda, Bhatara, Rampura, Hatirjheel police stations (partly) and nine wards of Dhaka north city corporation.
Meanwhile, member secretary Akhtar Hossain has taken nomination form to contest from Rangpur-4, which includes Pirgachha and Kaunia upazilas.
Among other top NCP leaders, chief coordinator Nasiruddin Patwari has taken nomination form for Dhaka-18; chief organiser for the northern region, Sarjis Alam, for Panchagarh-1; chief organiser for the southern region, Hasnat Abdullah, for Comilla-4; senior joint chief coordinator Abdul Hannan Masud for Noakhali-6; senior joint convener Ariful Islam Adib for Dhaka-14; and senior joint member secretary Tasnim Jara for Dhaka-9.
Initially, the BNP did not announce candidates in the constituencies of two senior NCP leaders. On 3 November, the BNP declared party candidates in 237 constituencies but left Dhaka-9 and Dhaka-18 vacant. In the second phase, announced last Thursday (4 December), the BNP named candidates in 36 more constituencies, including those two.
As a result, many believe that the possibility of a BNP–NCP understanding has ended. However, several top NCP leaders still feel that the door to compromise has not closed, noting that many things can happen before nomination papers are withdrawn.
Seat-sharing or forming an electoral alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami is also under discussion. At an NCP executive council meeting on 10 October, a section of party leaders expressed support for entering into an electoral alliance with Jamaat. That section of the party remains in the same position.
Party sources say that informal discussions between the NCP and Jamaat, as well as other Islamic parties, are ongoing. NCP policymakers are reviewing the potential benefits and drawbacks of entering into an alliance or seat-sharing arrangement with them.
In addition, in late November, the NCP became involved in a process to form an electoral alliance—outside BNP and Jamaat—along with the AB Party (Amar Bangladesh Party), Bangladesh Rashtra Sanshkar, and Gono Odhikar Parishad. The alliance was slated to be formally launched on 27 November at the Shaheed Abu Sayed Convention Center in Shahbagh, Dhaka. Leaders of the four parties held meetings until late night the previous day.
At that meeting, one party proposed including United Peoples Bangladesh (UP Bangladesh)—a political platform formed by an initiative of some former leaders of Islami Chhatra Shibir—in the proposed alliance. NCP leaders opposed the proposal. Meanwhile, differences of opinion emerged within the Gono Odhikar Parishad regarding joining the alliance. Ultimately, the alliance did not progress.
Yesterday, Prothom Alo spoke separately with two top leaders from two of the parties about whether the proposed alliance would materialise. They said that the likelihood of the alliance forming is low.
Asked whether the NCP is moving toward contesting independently or pursuing seat-sharing with a major party, senior joint convener Ariful Islam Adib told Prothom Alo yesterday afternoon, “Within the next two or three days, our candidate list for all 300 constituencies will be finalised. We are preparing to contest independently. However, until the withdrawal of nomination papers, there remains the possibility of seat-sharing with various parties.”