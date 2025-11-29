Khaleda Zia’s heath condition ‘extremely critical’

BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia was admitted to the hospital with breathing difficulties caused by a lung infection. After that, pneumonia developed.

Along with this, she has longstanding issues with her kidneys, liver, arthritis, and diabetes. As a result, the situation is such that treating one condition is adversely affecting another.

In this situation, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has described Khaleda Zia’s health condition as “extremely critical.” BNP leaders say that her condition has not improved over the past two days. Doctors are considering taking her to Singapore for better treatment as soon as possible, if feasible.

Meanwhile, the head adviser of the interim government, Professor Muhammad Yunus, has expressed deep concern over Khaleda Zia’s current physical condition. He has asked the people of the country to pray for her. BNP held prayers and doa mahfils across mosques nationwide yesterday, Friday, wishing for her recovery.

Khaleda Zia was admitted to the hospital last Sunday. That day she experienced severe breathing problems. She was quickly taken to Evercare Hospital. After immediate tests, her treatment began. When her condition worsened, she was moved from the hospital cabin to the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) two days ago. There, medical treatment for Khaleda Zia is being administered under the supervision of local and foreign specialist physicians on the medical board. News of her deteriorating condition has caused anxiety and concern among party leaders and activists.

Her eldest son, BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman, who is in London, and daughter-in-law physician Zubaida Rahman are constantly monitoring Khaleda Zia’s physical condition. Zubaida Rahman is a member of the medical board formed for her treatment. The wife of her late younger son Arafat Rahman Coco, Shamila Rahman, is also at the hospital with her mother-in-law Khaleda Zia.

Yesterday, Friday afternoon, Mirza Fakhrul Islam and BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury went to the hospital to see Khaleda Zia. They did not enter the CCU. They saw her from outside. Later, speaking to journalists waiting in front of Evercare Hospital, Amir Khasru said, “We saw from a distance. There is a risk of infection, so we cannot enter the CCU. We spoke to the physicians. Madam’s condition has not improved. The medical board is trying.”