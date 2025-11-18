DU deputy registrar detained after Facebook post supporting Hasina

Regarding the matter, Shahbagh police station’s officer in charge (OC) Khalid Monsur told Prothom Alo today, Tuesday, at around 2:15pm, that Lovelu will be shown arrested in a previous case under the Anti-Terrorism Act. He will be taken to court today.

Before being detained last night, Lovelu released a video message recorded at his home. In the video, he said he had done nothing wrong. He added that Sheikh Hasina would return to Bangladesh.

Campus sources said that during his student life, Lovelu served as the president of the Dhaka University Masterda Surya Sen Hall unit of the Chhatra League.