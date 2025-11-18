ICT verdict on crimes against humanity
DU deputy registrar detained after Facebook post supporting Hasina
The police have detained Dhaka University (DU) deputy registrar Muhammad Lovelu Mollah for posting a photo card on social media in support of Sheikh Hasina after the announcement of her death sentence in the crimes against humanity case.
On Monday night, a group of agitated Dhaka University students, along with members of the proctorial team, gathered in front of Lovelu’s residence. Later, police from Shahbagh police station arrived and detained him.
Regarding the matter, Shahbagh police station’s officer in charge (OC) Khalid Monsur told Prothom Alo today, Tuesday, at around 2:15pm, that Lovelu will be shown arrested in a previous case under the Anti-Terrorism Act. He will be taken to court today.
Before being detained last night, Lovelu released a video message recorded at his home. In the video, he said he had done nothing wrong. He added that Sheikh Hasina would return to Bangladesh.
Campus sources said that during his student life, Lovelu served as the president of the Dhaka University Masterda Surya Sen Hall unit of the Chhatra League.
Regarding the incident, Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) Liberation War and Democratic Movements Affairs Secretary Fatima Tasnim Juma wrote on her Facebook page, “Handed Lavlu over to the police. We will take the same stand regarding the teachers involved in genocide. Anyone who tries to act civil or defend them will also be held accountable. We have not come here to flatter anyone or chase power; we stand on the blood of 2,000 martyrs and have taken an oath to bring justice for them. There is no place for traitors or treachery here.”