Congress president congratulates BNP and Tarique Rahman
India’s opposition party Congress has congratulated the BNP and its chairman Tarique Rahman on their victory in Bangladesh’s national election.
On Friday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), “On the victory in the parliamentary elections, I extend my congratulations to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Tarique Rahman on behalf of the Indian National Congress.”
Kharge added that India and Bangladesh share deep and common ties in history, language, culture, and many other areas.
On X, the Congress president further wrote, “For the peace and stability of our region, a democratic, progressive, and inclusive Bangladesh will always receive the support of all Indians.”
Following the 2024 student–people’s movement that removed the Awami League from power, Sheikh Hasina left the country and fled to India.
On 12 February, Bangladesh held its first national election since then. The BNP-led alliance has won in more than two-thirds of the seats and is set to form the government, securing victory in a total of 212 constituencies. Meanwhile, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and its allies won 77 seats.