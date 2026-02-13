Congress president congratulates BNP and Tarique Rahman

India’s opposition party Congress has congratulated the BNP and its chairman Tarique Rahman on their victory in Bangladesh’s national election.

On Friday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), “On the victory in the parliamentary elections, I extend my congratulations to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Tarique Rahman on behalf of the Indian National Congress.”

Kharge added that India and Bangladesh share deep and common ties in history, language, culture, and many other areas.