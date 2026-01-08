Repetition of such horrific incidents to put govt in awkward position: Mirza Fakhrul
Referring to the killing of Azizur Rahman alias Musabbir, former general secretary of the Swechchhasebok Dal’s Dhaka city north unit, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that such horrific incidents are being repeated just to put the government in an awkward position.
The BNP Secretary General stated that there is a deliberate attempt to create instability in the country, and this murder is a cruel manifestation of that effort. Such violence is putting the country’s law and order situation at severe risk and increasing insecurity among ordinary people.
Yesterday, Wednesday night around 8:30 pm, Azizur Rahman, also known as Musabbir, was shot dead in an alley behind Star Kabab in Tejturi Bazar, Tejgaon. In response, the BNP Secretary General issued a statement on Thursday expressing grief, strong condemnation, protest, and deep concern over the incident.
In his condolence message, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that after the fall of the Awami autocratic rulers because of the student-people movements, miscreants have again engaged in efforts to create instability and profit from anarchy in the country. The brutal killing of Swechchhasebok Dal’s Dhaka city north general secretary Azizur Rahman Musabbir is a cruel manifestation of these misdeeds.
The BNP Secretary General added that such horrific incidents are being repeatedly carried out just to put the current caretaker government in an awkward position. Therefore, there is no alternative but to suppress these miscreants with a firm hand.
To establish democracy and protect the people’s right to vote, as well as to safeguard lives and property, people of all classes and professions must unite regardless of political affiliation. Otherwise, the allies of the lurking Awami fascists will rise and endanger the country’s very existence, he added.
Mirza Fakhrul said that such violence is severely jeopardising the country’s law and order situation and increasing insecurity among ordinary people. He called on everyone to unite and firmly resist any attempt to destabilise the state.
In the condolence statement, the BNP Secretary General demanded the immediate arrest and exemplary punishment of those responsible for the murder of Azizur Rahman Musabbir. He also prayed for the departed soul of Azizur Rahman and extended deep sympathy to his bereaved family.