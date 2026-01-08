Repetition of such horrific incidents to put govt in awkward position: Mirza Fakhrul

Referring to the killing of Azizur Rahman alias Musabbir, former general secretary of the Swechchhasebok Dal’s Dhaka city north unit, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that such horrific incidents are being repeated just to put the government in an awkward position.

The BNP Secretary General stated that there is a deliberate attempt to create instability in the country, and this murder is a cruel manifestation of that effort. Such violence is putting the country’s law and order situation at severe risk and increasing insecurity among ordinary people.