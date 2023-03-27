Awami League trying to cling to power by creating climate of fear: Fakhrul

The Awami League-led government is looking to cling to power by creating a climate of fear in the country, BNP has alleged.

BNP hosted an iftar party for the professionals and eminent personalities of the country at Ladies Club in the city’s Eskaton area on Monday.

Before the iftar, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir exchanged greetings with the invited guests.

In a brief address before the iftar, Fakhrul said their party chairperson Khaleda Zia used to host an iftar for the professionals during Ramadan every year. “But it’s our misfortune that she could not join the programme as she has been kept under house arrest through conviction in false cases.”

He said people are not being able to pass the holy month of Ramadan with ease due to the exorbitant prices of daily essentials. “There is an extreme disorder in the country and people do not feel safe anymore while the government has snatched our all rights.”