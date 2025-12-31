Rumeen Farhana calls her expulsion on the day of Khaleda Zia’s death ‘significant’

Rumeen Farhana, who was expelled as assistant international affairs of the BNP, has described the coincidence of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia’s death and her own expulsion on the same day as “significant”.

Despite her expulsion, she has expressed her determination to contest the 13th National Parliamentary Election.

She shared these remarks with Prothom Alo over the telephone on Tuesday night.

The BNP on Tuesday expelled Rumeen Farhana along with eight others for conducting organisational activities in defiance of party decisions.

This information was disclosed in a press release signed by the BNP’s senior joint secretary general, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

The statement said that these leaders had been expelled from the party’s primary membership as well as from all positions at every level.