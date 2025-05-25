NCP denies links with student advisers, seeks roadmap for reform, elections
National Citizen Party (NCP) on Saturday distanced itself from two student advisers currently serving in the government, asserting that the duo have no affiliation with the party.
“The two advisers in government — Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain and Mahfuj Alam — are not associated with the NCP in any way. They have joined the government as representatives of the mass uprising,” NCP Convener Nahid Islam said while speaking at a press conference at its makeshift central office in the capital’s Banglamotor area.
Nahid alleged that efforts are underway to tarnish the image of the advisers by falsely linking them with the NCP, terming it a deliberate smear campaign. “We strongly condemn and protest such misleading statements,” he added.
He said the student advisers wish to pursue politics and participate in elections, which cannot be done from within the government. “It is up to them to decide when or whether they will step down. The NCP, however, hopes they, along with other advisers, will work collectively to fulfil the aspirations of the public uprising,” Nahid said.
On the issue of an interim government, Nahid said the current administration should publish a combined roadmap outlining justice, reforms and the next elections. “This will bring reassurance to the public and remove prevailing doubts,” he said.
Describing the existing administration as a product of the mass uprising, Nahid said it is not just an election-time government. “It must complete justice for the July massacre and carry out necessary structural reforms before moving towards national elections.”
He called upon the government to prepare the ‘July Declaration’ within the stipulated timeframe. “There is no alternative to holding dialogues with all stakeholders to overcome the current impasse. Political parties and the people must act responsibly.”
Regarding the role of the military, Nahid noted that a list has been published of those who took refuge in cantonments during the July uprising. “If this list had been released earlier, it would have dispelled doubts and prevented questions about such a vital institution,” he said.
Nahid lauded the army’s role in maintaining the country’s sovereignty and said it played an important role in the aftermath of the July events. “Incidents like the 1/11 episode harmed both the country’s democracy and the institutional integrity of the army. Everyone must focus on their designated responsibilities.”
Nahid said the public wants to see the military regain its position as a trusted institution. “During previous regimes, the army and police were politicised and used for actions against humanity. Many involved have yet to face justice. Bringing them under the law would further strengthen public confidence in the armed forces,” he said.
On the issue of elections held under the Awami League government, the NCP leader said, “All polls held during their tenure are illegitimate. All anti-fascist forces have declared those elections void. Any new verdict by the court on these polls could trigger fresh instability.”
He emphasised the need for holding local government elections to reduce public suffering instead of heading towards further unrest.
Criticising the Election Commission, Nahid said it has lost its neutrality and credibility. “Without restoring public trust, this commission cannot hold fair elections. Either it must regain that trust or step aside,” he added.
NCP Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain, Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary, Senior Joint Convenors Samanta Sharmin and Ariful Islam Adib and Southern Region Chief Organiser Hasnat Abdullah were present at the briefing.