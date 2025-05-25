NCP denies links with student advisers, seeks roadmap for reform, elections

National Citizen Party (NCP) on Saturday distanced itself from two student advisers currently serving in the government, asserting that the duo have no affiliation with the party.

“The two advisers in government — Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain and Mahfuj Alam — are not associated with the NCP in any way. They have joined the government as representatives of the mass uprising,” NCP Convener Nahid Islam said while speaking at a press conference at its makeshift central office in the capital’s Banglamotor area.

Nahid alleged that efforts are underway to tarnish the image of the advisers by falsely linking them with the NCP, terming it a deliberate smear campaign. “We strongly condemn and protest such misleading statements,” he added.