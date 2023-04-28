12 mayoral candidates submit nomination papers

Twelve candidates, including former mayor (dismissed) Jahangir Alam and his mother, have submitted their nomination papers to contest for the mayoral post in Gazipur City Corporation election to be held on 25 May.
Arshaduk Haque, the assistant director (Public Relations) of election commission said the candidates submitted their nomination papers at the returning officer’s office on Thursday, reports news agency UNB.
According to information provided by the office of the returning officer, Gazipur’s expelled mayor Mohammad Jahangir Alam submitted his nomination papers as an independent candidate after failing to get nomination from the ruling Awami League.
Meanwhile, advocate Azmat Ullah Khan has submitted his nomination paper for the mayoral post from Awami League.
Jatiya Party’s MM Niaz Uddin, National People’s Front’s Atiqul Islam, Gazi Ataur Rahman of Islami Andolan Bangladesh, Zaker Party’s Raju Ahmed also submitted their papers to the returning officer’s office.
Among the independent candidates were Zaida Khatun, mother of former GCC mayor Mohammad Jahangir Alam, Abdullah Al Mamun, Md. Harun-or-Rashid, Sarkar Shahnur Islam, Mohammad Oliur Rahman and Md. Abul Hossain.
The deadline for the submission of nomination papers was 27 April, while the date for the scrutiny of nomination papers is on 30 April and the last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 8 May.
Information from the office of returning officer shows 13 candidates withdrew their nomination papers. Meanwhile, 290 submitted nominations for the post of general councillors and 82 for the post of reserved women councillors.
According to the district election office, the total number of registered voters in the 57-ward Gazipur City Corporation is 11,843,363. The voters will choose their next mayor through electronic voting machines (EVMs) on 25 May.