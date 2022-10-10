Khaleda won't be able to participate in the elections: Anisul

Law, justice and parliamentary affairs minister Anisul Huq on Monday said under the existing law of the country, it does not seem that BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia would be able to take part in the next general election.

"If law allows her to participate in the polls, she would be able to do this, and if law doesn't allow her to participate, she would not be able to take part in the election. But under the existing law of the country, it does not seem that BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia would be able to take part in next general election," he said while replying a question of the newsmen at Judicial Administration Training Institute (JATI) in the capital.

The law minister earlier inaugurated the 47th special foundation training course for the assistant judges there.