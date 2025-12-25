NCP forming alliance with Jamaat, claims Abdul Qader

Abdul Qader, one of the leaders of the July uprising and a former coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, has claimed that the National Citizen Party (NCP) is moving toward an electoral seat-sharing arrangement with Jamaat-e-Islami.

In a Facebook post on Thursday morning, Abdul Qader said that if everything goes according to plan, the announcement of this alliance may come on Friday.

No immediate response from the NCP was available regarding the matter. After Abdul Qader’s post, calls were made to the mobile phones of five top NCP leaders, including convener Nahid Islam and member secretary Akhtar Hossain, but they did not respond. Jamaat-e-Islami also gave no immediate reaction.