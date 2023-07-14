EU delegation to meet different political parties Saturday

The election exploratory mission of the EU will hold meeting with Jaitya Party, the main opposition in parliament, at the EU office at Gulshan at 10:00 am. JaPa chairman Golam Mohammad Quader will lead the 4-member team of the opposition party. Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) has been invited at EU office in Gulshan for the meeting at 4:00 pm. AB Party’s joint convener Tazul Islam will lead the delegation.

The six-member delegation, led by Riccardo Chelleri, reached Dhaka on a 16-day visit on Sunday to discuss the election environment and pre-election political situation in Bangladesh.

The EU delegation will hold meetings with different stakeholders including political parties, government bodies, civil society members and media personalities. The delegation has already held meetings with several ministers, election commission and members of civil society.