EU delegation to meet different political parties Saturday

The European Union’s election exploratory mission will hold meetings with different political parties including ruling Awami League and BNP on Saturday.
Sources said the EU delegation is scheduled to hold a meeting with AL at Sheraton Hotel in Banani at 12 in the noon. AL general secretary Obaidul Quader will lead the ruling party’s delegation at the meeting. Earlier at 9:00 am, the EU delegation will hold its meeting with the BNP at the party chairperson’s political office in Gulshan. BNP’s secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will lead the opposition delegation.
The election exploratory mission of the EU will hold meeting with Jaitya Party, the main opposition in parliament, at the EU office at Gulshan at 10:00 am. JaPa chairman Golam Mohammad Quader will lead the 4-member team of the opposition party. Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) has been invited at EU office in Gulshan for the meeting at 4:00 pm. AB Party’s joint convener Tazul Islam will lead the delegation.
The six-member delegation, led by Riccardo Chelleri, reached Dhaka on a 16-day visit on Sunday to discuss the election environment and pre-election political situation in Bangladesh.
The EU delegation will hold meetings with different stakeholders including political parties, government bodies, civil society members and media personalities. The delegation has already held meetings with several ministers, election commission and members of civil society.
Based on the report of the visiting EU delegation, the European Commission’s vice president Joseph Borrell will announce the final decision regarding sending election observers in the next parliamentary election.