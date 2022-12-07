BNP leaders Aman, Salam, Khairul detained

Earlier, the BNP leaders and activists started gathering in front of the party office in the morning. The gathering, at one stage, became so large that one side of the road was about to be blocked.

The clash broke out when the policemen took an attempt to disperse the crowd. There were incidents of chase and counter-chase in the area, which prompted the police to fire shotgun shells and teargas.

