Chhatra Dal leaves Shahbagh after 45 minutes, traffic movement normal

JCD central president Rakibul Islam and general secretary Nasir Uddin led the blockade Before leaving Shahbagh, Nasir Uddin said that if any more Chhatra Dal leaders or activists are attacked in Bangladesh, an stronger movement will be launched along with the general students.

Nasir Uddin also demanded the immediate resignation of the Vice-Chancellor and the Proctor of Dhaka University. He questioned why the CCTV footage of the incident has still not been collected, even so long after Shahriar’s murder.

Even last Sunday Chhatra Dal had blocked the Shahbagh intersection for nearly two hours in protest of alleged “negligence” in the investigation of Shahriar’s murder case. They demanded the prompt arrest and trial of the “real” killers. During that programme, Chhatra Dal’s top leaders accused the Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor and Proctor of failing to ensure student safety and called for their resignation. They also threatened to lay siege to the residence of the Chief Advisor in Jamuna if the government shows a lack of commitment to arrest and prosecute Shahriar’s killers.