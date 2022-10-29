AL Dhaka district unit’s council starts

The meeting started with hoisting party and national flags and releasing balloons and pigeons. A troupe rendered the national anthem and AL’s party song.
A total of 22 thousand chairs have been set up in the venue, said the organisers.
The organisers also said a huge traffic congestion has been created in Gabtoli area due to onrush of leaders and activists.
Security has been beefed up in and around the rally venue and extra policemen have been deployed.
AL presidium member and lawmaker Quamrul Islam inaugurated the council.
AL general secretary Obaidul Quader will be present as chief guest.