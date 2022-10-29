Politics

AL Dhaka district unit’s council starts

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Awami League Dhaka district unit’s triennial council is going on at the old trade fair ground in city’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

The council meeting started at around 2:15pm.

A big number of leaders and activists wearing colourful t-shirts started to throng the meeting venue since 1:00pm.

Different units join the meeting with colourful processions.

The meeting started with hoisting party and national flags and releasing balloons and pigeons.  A troupe rendered the national anthem and AL’s party song.

A total of 22 thousand chairs have been set up in the venue, said the organisers.

The organisers also said a huge traffic congestion has been created in Gabtoli area due to onrush of leaders and activists.

Security has been beefed up in and around the rally venue and extra policemen have been deployed.

AL presidium member and lawmaker Quamrul Islam inaugurated the council.

AL general secretary Obaidul Quader will be present as chief guest.

