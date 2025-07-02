All parties support caretaker government reinstatement: Ali Riaz

National Consensus Commission Vice-Chairman Professor Ali Riaz on Wednesday said every political party in Bangladesh shares a unified stance on restoring the caretaker government system.

“All political parties in Bangladesh hold unanimous view on reinstatement of the caretaker government and there is a specific consensus on this issue,” he said.

Ali Riaz made the statement in a press briefing held at the Doel Hall of the Foreign Service Academy in the capital, marking the conclusion of the eighth day of the second phase of talks between political parties and the National Consensus Commission.

Mentioning that a concrete consensus has been reached on reinstating the caretaker government system, he said discussions during today’s meeting also covered up its formation, structure, and scope of authority.

The political parties have reached significantly closer through open and constructive dialogue, he added.