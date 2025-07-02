All parties support caretaker government reinstatement: Ali Riaz
National Consensus Commission Vice-Chairman Professor Ali Riaz on Wednesday said every political party in Bangladesh shares a unified stance on restoring the caretaker government system.
“All political parties in Bangladesh hold unanimous view on reinstatement of the caretaker government and there is a specific consensus on this issue,” he said.
Ali Riaz made the statement in a press briefing held at the Doel Hall of the Foreign Service Academy in the capital, marking the conclusion of the eighth day of the second phase of talks between political parties and the National Consensus Commission.
Mentioning that a concrete consensus has been reached on reinstating the caretaker government system, he said discussions during today’s meeting also covered up its formation, structure, and scope of authority.
The political parties have reached significantly closer through open and constructive dialogue, he added.
In addition to the caretaker government issue, he said, the agenda included discussions on the demarcation of the constituencies and substantial consensus was also achieved on this matter.
Ali Riaz further mentioned that there is agreement on implementing both immediate and long-term measures for constituency’s demarcation.
As an immediate step, a specialized committee comprising experts will be formed in coordination with the Election Commission for the upcoming 13th National Parliament elections, he said, adding that if such a committee already exists, necessary adjustments will be made, and constituency boundaries will be finalized in consultation with the restructured body.
Regarding the long-term measures, Ali Riaz said that after every census or not more than 10 years, after the word "and" mentioned at the end of clause 1 (Ga) of Article 119 of the constitution, the word "and" will be added to the end of the word "and" to determine the boundaries of the parliamentary constituencies.
The composition and scope of the committee will be determined by adding 8(3) of the relevant National Parliament Demarcation Act 2021, which was amended in 2025.
Commission members Justice Md Emdadul Haque, Safar Raj Hossain, Dr Badiul Alam Majumder and Dr Md Ayub Mia, and Special Assistant to Chief Adviser Monir Haider were present.
Representatives of 30 political parties including Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, National Citizen Party (NCP), Gono Odhikar Parishad, Ganosamhati Andolan, Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), Biplobi Workers Party, Amar Bangladesh (AB) Party participated in the discussion.
According to commission sources, the political parties are scheduled to hold another discussion with the commission tomorrow at 10:30am.