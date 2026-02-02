"Will decide who to vote for on the night before the election"

At Tetulia market, a vegetable trader said that in the past people would come from India and steal cattle. In one night, 12 buffaloes from their family were stolen. Now the thefts have stopped because India itself has erected barbed-wire fencing along the border. These days, people of Tetulia have no trouble with Indian citizens.

A journalist at the Tetulia Press Club said that in some places in Tetulia, India surrounds the area on three sides. Just a few yards off the Panchagarh–Tetulia road lie Indian tea gardens. Many people cannot even tell which part is Bangladesh and which part is India. So what, really, is the election issue here?

At the Tetulia Press Club, a journalist spoke about the election. He said the election has arrived and it will be held. There are no issues here. Voters will not cast their ballots based on issues; they consider the party or the candidate.

Milk is sold daily at Tetulia market. Vendors bring milk in large plastic bottles or small cans and sell it at designated spots. On Saturday night around eight o’clock, two such vendors were selling milk at Tk 60 per litre, and some milk still remained unsold. The two are friends, both around thirty years old. Both said they would vote in the upcoming election.