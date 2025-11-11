Opinion: Akhter Hossen
July Charter issue remaining unresolved the only crisis before election
The political parties had, in broad terms, reached agreement on three central points regarding the implementation of the July National Charter during the tenure of the National Consensus Commission. Those were: an order would be issued to implement the Charter; a referendum would be held; and the next parliament would be vested with constituent authority and declared a constitutional reform assembly, which would then incorporate the essential amendments into the Constitution.
Although the details were not negotiated at that stage, we were all broadly in agreement on these matters. Later, the Consensus Commission submitted its detailed recommendations to the government.
We had assumed that, since the government is exercising state authority with the mandate of the mass uprising and the mandate for reform, it would take the next steps in line with the Commission’s recommendations. However, instead of doing so, the government effectively shifted the responsibility back to the political parties by calling a press conference and asking us to reach an agreement once again. This stems, in essence, from an attitude of avoiding the burden of responsibility.
Political parties have, in fact, held extensive discussions with one another over a long period of time. Formal and informal communication among us has been ongoing. But the responsibility of the government—having come to power with the mandate of reform—is to ensure full implementation of the July Charter. The government does not want to offend those parties that prefer only a partial implementation of the Charter. That is why, it has so far avoided taking bold decisions.
The government gave the political parties additional time to arrive at a consensus, but that deadline has now passed. The government should no longer depend on the parties; it should instead issue the necessary orders to implement the July Charter in line with the recommendations of the Consensus Commission.
Many of the major reforms outlined in the July Charter carried notes of dissent from the BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party). However, we have repeatedly informed the government that a “note of dissent” means it will remain part of the historical record, it does not mean it has been adopted as a formal decision.
From that position, if the government decides to implement the July Charter in full, in line with the commission’s recommendations, incorporating provisions such as proportional representation (PR) in the upper house and other measures, we will welcome that.
We, from the National Citizen Party (NCP), have consistently said that the government order on the July Charter will be the most significant development. What is included—or excluded—in that order will determine which parts of the Charter are ultimately adopted and which are left out.
If the government decides to implement the order fully, there will be no major uncertainty over the timing of the referendum. Yet the government order itself is more important than the referendum. The order must be issued properly. We believe it would be best if the referendum is held before the national election, though holding both on the same day would not be a problem.
All political parties in Bangladesh want the upcoming election to be held as scheduled. In that context, the only remaining crisis before the polls is the unresolved issue of the July Charter. Those who still have objections to its implementation should withdraw them, and the government must take the boldest possible decision. If the government takes the right step in implementing the July Charter, the political crisis and uncertainty surrounding the election will dissipate.
* Akhter Hossen, member secretary, National Citizen Party (NCP)