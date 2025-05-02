Autocrats may return if local elections prioritised: Tarique Rahman
The acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Tarique Rahman, has warned that the autocrats and their allies might be rehabilitated if local government elections are prioritised over the parliamentary election.
In his virtual speech at the AB Party’s fifth founding anniversary programme at the national press club on Friday, Tarique also demanded that the interim government declare a clear roadmap to the national election as per aspirations of political parties.
He said, “The autocrats are trying to emerge again. They formed the government illegally for three consecutive terms, violating the constitution. The pro-democratic people seek to know the initiatives the interim government has taken to make the accused of violations irrelevant in future politics.”
Tarique clarified that there is no scope to evade responsibilities through a blame game. “If the interim government fails to take action, the next elected government will take legal action against those accused of violating the constitution.”
He slammed ongoing efforts to criminalise the demand for a fair election and asserted that such efforts entertain the absconding autocrats.
“As a political party, the BNP has always been demanding for directly elected public representatives, national parliament, and a government. Recently, there have been strategic efforts to create an environment where demanding an election is considered a crime. These disdainful statements entertain the fugitive autocrats,” the BNP leader noted.
Highlighting all political parties’ stance in favour of reforms, Tarique questioned why the interim government is delaying the reforms. He urged the government to announce a clear roadmap for the national election.
Mahmudur Rahman Manna, president of Nagorik Oikya; Mostafa Jamal Haider, chairman of Jaitya Party (Jafar); Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP); Sayful Haque, general secretary of Revolutionary Workers Party; Zonayed Saki, chief coordinator of the Ganosamhati Andolan; among leaders of other political parties, were present on the occasion.