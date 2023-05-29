4 Jamaat leaders arrested from DMP gate while seeking permission for rally

Police on Monday arrested four leaders of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami from the gate of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) headquarters when they went there to seek permission to hold a protest rally.
DMP deputy commissioner (media and public relations) Faruk Hossain confirmed the arrest of four Jamaat men.
These arrested four leaders are Saifur Rahman, former assistant secretary of Bangladesh Supreme Court Bar Association; Golam Rahman, former vice president of the SC Bar Association; Abdul Baten, former senior vice president of the SC Bar Association, and Jalal Uddin Bhuyian, former senior vice president of the SC Bar Association, according to a press release issued by the party immediately after their release.
However, details on their posts in the party were unavailable.
In the press release, Jamaat’s Dhaka city south publicity and media wing director Ashraful Alam Emon said Jamaat would bring out a protest procession from the north gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on 5 June protesting price hike and demanding the release of Jamaat ameer and formation of a caretaker government.
A delegation of Jamaat’s Dhaka city south unit went to the DMP office to seek cooperation on holding the programme and police arrested the delegation members from the DMP office gate and took them to the Detective Branch office, the release added.