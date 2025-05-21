DSCC mayor post
Stringent progs as Ishraque’s supporters block Matsya Bhaban, Kakrail intersections
The supporters of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Ishraq Hossain started their demonstrations in the capital city for the seventh consecutive day on Wednesday morning.
Ishraq’s supporters started a sit-in protest in front of Nagar Bhaban, the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) headquarters, and blocked the Matsya Bhaban intersection as the government has not responded to their ultimatum regarding installing the BNP leader as the DSCC mayor.
Meanwhile, thousands of Ishraq Hossain’s supporters gathered near the entrance to Jamuna, the official residence of the Chief Adviser, at the Kakrail intersection around 11:30 am.
At least 20 minutes earlier, police had blocked the route leading to Jamuna.
Earlier, Moshiur Rahman, a former secretary and coordinator of the ongoing protest, had set a deadline until 10:00 am on Wednesday for the interim government to take steps in this regard.
Speaking on Tuesday afternoon, during the sixth day of the sit-in protest, Moshiur Rahman said, “We will wait until 10:00 am on Wednesday. If no decision is made by then to hand over the mayoral responsibilities to Ishraq Hossain, we will gather again at 10:00 am and announce a tougher programme.”
He also threatened a complete shutdown of Dhaka.
The City Corporation Employees’ Union, representing all levels of staff in Dhaka city corporations, expressed solidarity with the movement and its demands. They warned that if the demand was not met, citizen services would be suspended.
Protesters informed this correspondent that a new programme had been planned in case there was no response to the ultimatum. As part of that, the Matsya Bhaban intersection has been blocked.
A visit to the area showed that shortly after 10:00 am, supporters of Ishraq Hossain started gathering in the Matsya Bhaban area under the banner of “Dhakabasi” (residents of Dhaka).
When the protesters occupied the intersection around 10:30 am, all vehicular movement through the area came to a halt. Severe traffic congestion had already developed in the surrounding areas due to the blockade by 11:00 am.
Protests in support of Ishraq were also taking place in front of Nagar Bhaban. Employees of the city corporation were participating in the protest there.
Several city corporation staff told this correspondent that all entrances to Nagar Bhaban remain locked today as well, effectively suspending all citizen services.
Officials are on what is being described as an undeclared leave.
The building also houses the office of the local government division, where local government ministry adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain used to work.
Since the protests began on 14 May, demanding that Ishraq be given charge as mayor, the local government division office has also remained closed, and the adviser has not returned since that day.