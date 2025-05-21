Stringent progs as Ishraque’s supporters block Matsya Bhaban, Kakrail intersections

The supporters of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Ishraq Hossain started their demonstrations in the capital city for the seventh consecutive day on Wednesday morning.

Ishraq’s supporters started a sit-in protest in front of Nagar Bhaban, the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) headquarters, and blocked the Matsya Bhaban intersection as the government has not responded to their ultimatum regarding installing the BNP leader as the DSCC mayor.

Meanwhile, thousands of Ishraq Hossain’s supporters gathered near the entrance to Jamuna, the official residence of the Chief Adviser, at the Kakrail intersection around 11:30 am.