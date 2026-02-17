First meeting of newly formed cabinet tomorrow
The first meeting of the newly formed cabinet will be held at 3:00pm tomorrow, Wednesday.
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will preside over the meeting to be held at the Bangladesh Secretariat.
On his first working day, Tarique Rahman will hold a special meeting with cabinet members and an exchange of views with secretaries, according to BNP media cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan.
He said Tarique Rahman will pay tribute by placing a wreath at the National Memorial at 10:00am on Wednesday. Upon his return from there, around 12:30pm, he will hold office at the Prime Minister's Office in the Cabinet Division at the Secretariat.
There, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will participate in an introductory and exchange of views with officials of the Cabinet Division. After the meeting, he will have lunch at the Secretariat and then hold the special cabinet meeting at 3:00 pm.
Tarique Rahman along with 25 ministers and 24 state ministers took oath at the South Plaza of the Parliament Building today.