AL picks expat leader Anwaruzzaman as Sylhet mayor candidate

Anwaruzzaman burst into the scene declaring he has got the ‘green signal’ from the party after coming back to the country on 22 January. The other aspirants then tried to send a message to the party highups so that a local and seasoned leader is picked for the post. This led to discussion in the city as to whether an expatriate would get the AL nomination or someone from the local leaders would get the party ticket. Differences of opinion also arose among the leaders-activists of the party over the matter.

Local AL sources said Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury returned the country on 22 January morning. A big motorcade of thousands of AL men received him from Sylhet MAG Osmani Airport. Some influential AL leaders including central organizing secretary Shafiul Alam Chowdhury and Sylhet-3 constituency’s MP Habibur Rahman were among the leaders who received Anwaruzzaman. He later called on AL president Sheikh Hasina and general secretary Obaidul Quader on 26 January. Anwaruzzaman’s name came to the fore after that.

An AL leader on condition of anonymity told Prothom Alo that Anwaruzzaman tried to get party nomination for Sylhet-2 constituency in last two parliamentary polls. Local leaders opposed Anwaruzzaman’s candidacy for mayor post since he is not involved with party politics in Sylhet city area and he is an expatriate. If other leaders now remain inactive during polls race, it would be tough for Anwaruzzaman to win.