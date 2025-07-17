Curfew continues in Gopalganj, NCP’s nationwide protests today

The curfew remains in force in Gopalganj district town amid an uneasy calm today (Thursday), following violent clashes on Wednesday between Awami League activists and law enforcers over an NCP rally.

The government imposed the curfew to contain the escalating tensions.

According to a statement from the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing, the curfew will remain in place until 6:00 pm today (Thursday).

The Gopalganj district town witnessed heightened unrest throughout Wednesday, as activists of the Awami League, its banned student wing Chhatra League, and other affiliated organisations occupied various points, wielding sticks and hurling brickbats.