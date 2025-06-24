Ex-MPs Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud, Habibe Millat make public appearance in London

Two former Awami League members of parliament—Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud and Habibe Millat—have now appeared publicly in London, UK.

The interim government has banned the activities of Awami League until the trial of July mass killings is finished.

Abu Sayeed was the MP for Joypurhat-2 constituency, while Habibe Millat represented Sirajganj-2.

On Monday (local time), both attended an event marking the 76th founding anniversary of the Awami League at the Royal Regency Hall in East London.

On 5 August of last year, the Awami League government was overthrown through a mass uprising led by students and the general public. Since then, Abu Sayeed and Habibe Millat had been in hiding. This is the first time they have appeared in public.