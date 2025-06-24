Ex-MPs Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud, Habibe Millat make public appearance in London
Two former Awami League members of parliament—Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud and Habibe Millat—have now appeared publicly in London, UK.
The interim government has banned the activities of Awami League until the trial of July mass killings is finished.
Abu Sayeed was the MP for Joypurhat-2 constituency, while Habibe Millat represented Sirajganj-2.
On Monday (local time), both attended an event marking the 76th founding anniversary of the Awami League at the Royal Regency Hall in East London.
On 5 August of last year, the Awami League government was overthrown through a mass uprising led by students and the general public. Since then, Abu Sayeed and Habibe Millat had been in hiding. This is the first time they have appeared in public.
With this, a total of three former ministers, two state ministers, five members of parliament, and one mayor from the Awami League have now been seen publicly in London over the past 11 months.
Those previously seen in public include former ministers Abdur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, and SM Rezaul Karim; former state ministers Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury and Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury; former MPs Habibur Rahman Habib (Sylhet-3), Ranjit Sarkar (Sunamganj-1), Abu Zahir (Habiganj-3); and former mayor of Sylhet City Corporation, Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury.
On Monday's Awami League founding anniversary discussion event in London, party president and ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina joined virtually from India and delivered a speech.
Abdur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Rezaul Karim, Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury, Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud, Ranjit Sarkar, Habibur Rahman Habib, and Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury were on the stage. UK Awami League general secretary Syed Sajidur Rahman Faruk was also seen on stage.