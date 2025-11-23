Rajshahi’s 6 constituencies: BNP infighting surfaces after candidate announcements
BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Andolan have announced candidates in all six constituencies of Rajshahi. In addition, Khelafat Majlis has nominated candidates in five constituencies except Rajshahi-1, BASAD in three, Gono Songhoti Andolon in two, and Gono Odhikar Parishad in one constituency. The National Citizen Party (NCP) is operating with fixed candidates in Rajshahi-1, Rajshahi-2 and Rajshahi-6. This has created an election buzz across the district.
Meanwhile, after BNP announced potential candidates in all six seats, internal rifts within the party have come into the open. Except for Rajshahi-2 (Sadar) and Rajshahi-6 (Bagha–Charghat), demands for candidate changes have emerged in the remaining four seats.
In Rajshahi-1 there have been protest marches; in Rajshahi-3, protest marches and road blockades; in Rajshahi-4, supporters of an aspirant have been accused of attacking homes of supporters of the nominated candidate; and in Rajshahi-5, press conferences and protest marches have been held by supporters of rival aspirants.
Due to this agitation demanding candidate changes, BNP is under some discomfort. Jamaat-e-Islami, having announced candidates back in February, is ahead in preparation. As the Jatiya Party (JaPa) has not yet received clear signals from its central leadership, its activities remain low.
Rajshahi-1 (Godagari–Tanore)
Since independence, BNP and Awami League have each won this seat five times, Jamaat once, and an independent candidate once. However, the three elections between 2014 and 2024 have remained highly disputed. Since 2008, Awami League has continuously won here. In 1986, Jamaat’s current Nayeb-e-Ameer Mujibur Rahman won from this seat; he is Jamaat’s candidate again.
BNP’s new face here is major general (retd) Sharif Uddin, an adviser to the chairperson and a district BNP member. He is the younger brother of the late Aminul Haque, Khaleda Zia’s cabinet minister and four-time MP since 1996. As there were many nomination seekers in this seat, Sharif Uddin will face challenges if he cannot unite them. Already, supporters of aspirant Sultanul Islam held a protest march on 14 November in Mahishalbari of Godagari.
This is a politically significant seat. Until now, BNP has won here four times; Workers Party (a partner of the AL-led 14-party alliance) three times; Awami League twice; and Jatiya Party once.
From BASAD, district convener Afzal Hossain is contesting. From Islami Andolan Bangladesh, Ariful Islam is the candidate. NCP’s city unit member secretary Atikur Rahman is also being discussed as a potential candidate. Gono Odhikar Parishad has nominated its central vice president Mir Md Shahjahan.
Rajshahi-2 (Sadar)
This is a politically significant seat. Until now, BNP has won here four times; Workers Party (a partner of the AL-led 14-party alliance) three times; Awami League twice; and Jatiya Party once. BNP has once again nominated the chairperson’s adviser Mizanur Rahman (Minu). Having secured the nomination, he has already started campaigning.
Jamaat’s candidate here is city Nayeb-e-Ameer Muhammad Jahangir. Other candidates include Murad Morshed from Gono Songhoti Andolon, Md Faisal Hossain (Moni) from Islami Andolan, Mohammad Ullah Shahin from Khelafat Majlis, and Shamsul Abedin from BASAD.
Rajshahi-3 (Paba–Mohonpur)
This is an important constituency due to its proximity to the city. BNP has nominated its central relief and rehabilitation secretary Shafiqul Haque (Milon) again. After he was nominated, supporters of district BNP member Raihanul Alam and former state minister for land Kabir Hossain’s son Nasir Hossain took to the streets. There have already been protest marches and road blockades demanding a candidate change.
Jamaat’s candidate here is the city relief and rehabilitation secretary Abul Kalam Azad. Other candidates include Jewel Rana from Gono Songhoti Andolon, Fazlur Rahman from Islami Andolan, and Golam Mostafa from Khelafat Majlis.
Rajshahi-4 (Bagmara)
A new face—upazila BNP convener DM Ziaur Rahman—has received the BNP nomination. Recently, a general diary was filed against him for allegedly threatening the police. Since his nomination, supporters of party member secretary Kamal Hossain have accused Ziaur Rahman’s followers of exploding crude bombs near their homes and poisoning fish in their ponds. On 16 November, a rally was held in Bhabaniganj demanding cancellation of his nomination.
Jamaat’s candidate is Abdul Bari Sardar. Others include Abu Musa from Islami Andolan, Ferdausur Rahman from Khelafat Majlis, and Firoz Alam from BASAD.
Rajshahi-5 (Puthia–Durgapur)
Awami League has won here seven times, BNP five times, and Jatiya Party once. BNP has nominated district committee member Nazrul Islam Mondol. Other aspirants included Abu Bakar Siddique (BNP national executive committee member), Ishfaq Khairul Haque (former VP of Puthia BNP), and Zulfaar Naeem Mostafa (son of late BNP leader Nadim Mostafa).
Supporters of these aspirants have held press conferences in both upazilas, calling Nazrul Islam “detached from the people.” There have also been torch processions demanding a change of candidate.
Jamaat has nominated district joint secretary Md Nuruzzaman Liton; Islami Andolan has nominated Ruhul Amin; and Khelafat Majlis has nominated Abdul Hamid.
Rajshahi-6 (Bagha–Charghat)
District BNP convener Abu Sayeed (Chand) has been nominated again. During the Awami League period, he faced 28 cases for allegedly threatening to “send Sheikh Hasina to the grave,” as well as 102 other cases throughout the AL era. He lost his mother and wife while imprisoned.
BNP has continued to place trust in him. Although multiple BNP leaders sought nomination here, none have publicly opposed him after he received it.
Jamaat’s candidate is district joint secretary Najmul Haque. Islami Andolan has nominated Aminul Islam, and Khelafat Majlis has nominated Tofayel Ahmed. According to party sources, NCP’s divisional organiSer Imran Imon is also set to contest from this seat.