Rajshahi’s 6 constituencies: BNP infighting surfaces after candidate announcements

BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Andolan have announced candidates in all six constituencies of Rajshahi. In addition, Khelafat Majlis has nominated candidates in five constituencies except Rajshahi-1, BASAD in three, Gono Songhoti Andolon in two, and Gono Odhikar Parishad in one constituency. The National Citizen Party (NCP) is operating with fixed candidates in Rajshahi-1, Rajshahi-2 and Rajshahi-6. This has created an election buzz across the district.

Meanwhile, after BNP announced potential candidates in all six seats, internal rifts within the party have come into the open. Except for Rajshahi-2 (Sadar) and Rajshahi-6 (Bagha–Charghat), demands for candidate changes have emerged in the remaining four seats.

In Rajshahi-1 there have been protest marches; in Rajshahi-3, protest marches and road blockades; in Rajshahi-4, supporters of an aspirant have been accused of attacking homes of supporters of the nominated candidate; and in Rajshahi-5, press conferences and protest marches have been held by supporters of rival aspirants.

Due to this agitation demanding candidate changes, BNP is under some discomfort. Jamaat-e-Islami, having announced candidates back in February, is ahead in preparation. As the Jatiya Party (JaPa) has not yet received clear signals from its central leadership, its activities remain low.

