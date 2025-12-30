Khaleda Zia never lost an election

Khaleda Zia was Bangladesh’s first elected prime minister. Whether contesting elections in Feni, Bogura, Dhaka, Chattogram, Lakshmipur or Khulna, she emerged victorious every time.

In the country’s electoral history, Khaleda Zia remains a unique figure: she contested 23 parliamentary constituencies across five general elections and won in every single one of them.

There is no account of electoral defeat in Khaleda Zia’s political career. Even in elections in which the BNP failed to form the government, she won all the seats from which she contested.