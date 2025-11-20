Four seats in Faridpur
BNP, Jamaat preparing field under a new equation in Faridpur
Absence of Awami League, whose activities are now banned, from the electoral field—has created a new equation in the politics of Faridpur. The district was known as a stronghold of Awami League.
BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami candidates have already announced their nominations and are signaling their presence.
Candidates of both parties are regularly conducting public outreach and holding meetings and rallies to consolidate their positions ahead of the election.
Among Faridpur’s four parliamentary constituencies, the BNP has announced candidates in three; it has not nominated anyone in one due to internal disputes. In one constituency, a faction of party leaders and activists is demanding a change of candidate. Meanwhile, Jamaat has already announced candidates in all four seats and is operating actively.
Among the Islamic parties, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis and Islami Andolon Bangladesh are campaigning separately. Although no formal announcement has been made, several leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) are campaigning in two constituencies. Former MP AK Azad from the Sadar seat is among those being discussed.
Among leftist parties, the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) has announced it will contest in two constituencies. Since 5 August, the activities of the Jatiya Party (JaPa) in Faridpur have come to a near standstill. There is uncertainty among party leaders regarding the election.
Faridpur-1 (Boalmari, Alfadanga, and Madhukhali)
Except for a by-election in 2005, the BNP has never won this seat. Due to “infighting” among local leaders, the party has not yet announced its candidate. Jamaat has nominated Md Elias Molla, a member of Dhaka district Jamaat’s majlish-e-shura and former chairman of the Chemistry department at Jahangirnagar University.
According to local sources, BNP aspirants include Khondkar Nasirul Islam, central vice president of the Krishak Dal; Md Shamsuddin Miah, former joint general secretary of Boalmari upazila BNP; and Moniruzzaman Mridha, former central vice president of Jubo Dal.
Rivalry over the BNP nomination has reached its peak. On 23 October, their conflict became public over committee formations in the three upazilas and three pourashavas. Since then, followers of Nasirul Haque and Shamsuddin Miah have been conducting separate programmes. On 7 November, clashes occurred between the two sides.
Khondkar Nasirul Haque said central leaders have asked them to show restraint. Shamsuddin Miah said, “We are protesting to dissolve the committee. This may be why the nomination announcement is being delayed.”
BNP’s former MP Shah Md Abu Zafar formed a party called BNM before the 2024 election. He had contested from that party and lost. He said that he will contest in the next elections if the BNP nominates him or if he can contest as a candidate supported by the BNP alliance.
Jamaat candidate Md Elias Molla has long been organising meetings and visiting voters across the three upazilas. In addition, Mufti Sharafat Hossain, central joint secretary general of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis; Waliur Rahman of Islami Andolon; Mufti Zakir Hossain Kasemi, finance secretary of Jamiat Ulamaye Islam Bangladesh; and NCP’s Hasibur Rahman are active in the field.
Faridpur-2 (Nagarkanda and Saltha)
This constituency is known as home to the late Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury, former presidium member of the Awami League, and the late KM Obaidur Rahman, former BNP secretary general. Obaidur Rahman won here in 1996 and 2001; in all other elections, Sajeda Chowdhury won. This time, the BNP has nominated Obaidur Rahman’s daughter, the party’s central organising secretary Shama Obaid. She said that people of the region hold great respect for her father, who contributed significantly to local development. As his daughter, she wants to continue that legacy.
Jamaat’s Nagarkanda upazila amir Sohrab Hossain has long been campaigning as the BNP’s main rival. Shah Akram Ali, central guardian council member of Khelafat Majlis, is also being discussed. No NCP activity has been observed in this constituency.
Faridpur-3 (Sadar)
BNP’s late Chowdhury Kamal Ibn Yusuf won every time in this seat from 1991 until the election before 2008. This time, after BNP nominated his daughter Nayab Yusuf, central joint secretary of the Mahila Dal, discontent has spread among a section of party leaders and activists. District BNP convenor Syed Modarres Ali and former Jubo Dal vice president Mahbubul Hasan Bhuiyan also sought the nomination. Modarres Ali’s supporters have already held a public rally demanding a change of candidate.
Modarres Ali said that if grassroots leaders and activists are not valued in nominations, frustration grows among party activists. Leadership cannot be imposed from above; leaders emerge through consistent struggle on the ground.
Nayab Yusuf said, “My family has always engaged in politics for the welfare of the people. I am a successor of that tradition. Just as people supported my father in the past, I hope they will support me too.”
Former MP AK Azad is preparing to contest here as an independent candidate and is considered a strong challenger to the BNP. At 7:30pm yesterday, he told Prothom Alo, “There is currently no environment for a fair election in Faridpur. There is no level playing field. But I am hopeful that the situation will improve once the election schedule is announced. If the election is fair, I will win. I will create employment to reduce unemployment and improve law and order. I will not allow any extortion.”
In addition, Jamaat’s central Shura member Abdut Tawab; Khelafat Majlis district president Maulana Amzad Hossain; Jamiat Ulamaye Islam central assistant secretary general Mufti Kamruzzaman; Islami Andolon’s Faridpur divisional organising secretary KM Sarwar; CPB presidium member Rafiquzzaman; and NCP joint convenor Saif Khan are actively campaigning.
Faridpur-4 (Bhanga, Sadarpur, and Charbhadrasan)
Except for the February 1996 election, the BNP has never won this constituency. This time, the BNP has nominated Shahidul Islam, central general secretary of the Krishak Dal. He is actually a resident of Faridpur-2, but due to Shama Obaid’s candidacy there, the party assigned him to Faridpur-4. Jamaat has nominated Sarwar Hossain, the amir of Bhanga Upazila, as his opponent. He is trying to win over voters through meetings and public events.
Shahidul Islam said, “My dream is to raise the BNP’s victory flag here. I have already begun working with leaders who did not receive nominations, after resolving intra-party disputes in the three upazilas.”
Jamaat leader Sarwar Hossain said, “I have been working for years to strengthen Jamaat. From speaking to ordinary people, I have learned that I have been able to earn a place in their hearts.”
Additionally, Khelafat Majlis district vice president Md Mizanur Rahman Molla, Islami Andolon’s Isahaq Hossain, and CPB’s Bhanga upazila president Ataur Rahman are also active in the field.