BNP, Jamaat preparing field under a new equation in Faridpur

Absence of Awami League, whose activities are now banned, from the electoral field—has created a new equation in the politics of Faridpur. The district was known as a stronghold of Awami League.

BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami candidates have already announced their nominations and are signaling their presence.

Candidates of both parties are regularly conducting public outreach and holding meetings and rallies to consolidate their positions ahead of the election.

Among Faridpur’s four parliamentary constituencies, the BNP has announced candidates in three; it has not nominated anyone in one due to internal disputes. In one constituency, a faction of party leaders and activists is demanding a change of candidate. Meanwhile, Jamaat has already announced candidates in all four seats and is operating actively.

Among the Islamic parties, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis and Islami Andolon Bangladesh are campaigning separately. Although no formal announcement has been made, several leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) are campaigning in two constituencies. Former MP AK Azad from the Sadar seat is among those being discussed.

Among leftist parties, the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) has announced it will contest in two constituencies. Since 5 August, the activities of the Jatiya Party (JaPa) in Faridpur have come to a near standstill. There is uncertainty among party leaders regarding the election.