Being harassed by a mafia gang proves Badhon was on the right path: PM’s adviser

Zahed Ur Rahman informed the media that the process of taking legal action in that country (Italy) regarding the attack on Badhon has begun. "We certainly will not let this go. This cannot be let go in any way," he said.

The information adviser further said, "I feel like saying it this way, those who carried out (the attack) should also be thanked a bit for showing what Awami League (whose activities have been banned in the country) truly is and who are involved with Awami League.

Zahed Ur Rahman stated that he does not consider Awami League a political party. He said, "It's (Awami League) a mafia gang. When I call it a mafia gang, this (the attack) is proof of that."

"Some call them (Awami League) a political party, that they have some kind of political rights...What happened to Azmeri Haque Badhon, I think...considering this, whether they should be considered a political party at all and allowed to do politics on our land in any way," the PM's information adviser added.