Being harassed by a mafia gang proves Badhon was on the right path: PM’s adviser
Prime Minister’s Information and Broadcasting Adviser Zahed Ur Rahman has said the attack on actor Azmeri Haque Badhon in Italy should be seen as an achievement and an honour, as being harassed by the Awami League and a ‘mafia gang’ proves that she was on the right path.
"I will say to Azmeri Haque Badhon, it is a kind of achievement, a mark of honor, that becoming a victim of Awami League's harassment, falling victim to a mafia gang, proves you were on the right path."
The Adviser made this remark on Tuesday in response to a journalist's question regarding the attack on Badhon in Italy during a press conference organised at the Secretariat to brief on the government's activities.
Zahed Ur Rahman informed the media that the process of taking legal action in that country (Italy) regarding the attack on Badhon has begun. "We certainly will not let this go. This cannot be let go in any way," he said.
The information adviser further said, "I feel like saying it this way, those who carried out (the attack) should also be thanked a bit for showing what Awami League (whose activities have been banned in the country) truly is and who are involved with Awami League.
Zahed Ur Rahman stated that he does not consider Awami League a political party. He said, "It's (Awami League) a mafia gang. When I call it a mafia gang, this (the attack) is proof of that."
"Some call them (Awami League) a political party, that they have some kind of political rights...What happened to Azmeri Haque Badhon, I think...considering this, whether they should be considered a political party at all and allowed to do politics on our land in any way," the PM's information adviser added.
Addressing ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the information adviser further said, "After everything you have caused, if you had a minimum sense of guilt, if the intention was to return to politics, these violent acts would not have been committed."
He stated that the government will in no way let the attack on Badhon slide. He informed the media that the government is prepared regarding this matter.
Actress Azmeri Haque Badhon stated in a Facebook post that she was subjected to an attack and harassment in Italy. She also posted a video of the incident. She stated that water, soft drinks, and eggs were thrown at her and she was physically assaulted.
Badhon's allegation is that she was targeted for the attack due to her active role in the student-led mass movement of July-August 2024. She stated that some of the attackers identified themselves as activists of the Awami League (activities banned) and Chhatra League (banned) and as "soldiers of Bangabandhu".
The actress alleged that she was forced to say "Joy Bangla, Joy Bangabandhu." The attackers filmed that scene and tried to broadcast and publish it live on social media.
Badhon traveled to Italy to participate in the screening of the movie "The Difficult Bride," directed by Rubaiyat Hossain, at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival. She is currently staying in the city of Mestre.
The incident of the attack and harassment took place when she went to a local park with her brother and his family last Monday night.