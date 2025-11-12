DUCSU to take to streets to stop Chhatra League: Shadik Kayem

Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) vice-president Abu Shadik Kayem has announced that DUCSU will take to the field to prevent any “sabotage” attempts from the banned Chhatra League surrounding the “lockdown” programme called by the, Awami League, whose activities have been declared banned by the government.

Shadik Kayem made the announcement today, Wednesday, in a post on his verified Facebook profile.

The Islami Chhatra Shibir leader wrote, “DUCSU will be on the field today, Wednesday and tomorrow, Thursday with university students to eliminate the banned and expelled Chhatra League miscreants and uproot fascist forces.

A mass gathering will be held in front of the DUCSU building at 8:00 pm today, followed by a protest march around the campus at 9:00 pm. Students will also take position at different points on the campus tonight and tomorrow against the saboteurs. We urge all university students to come out in groups against the anti-national Awami miscreants.”