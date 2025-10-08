Ensure misogynists are barred from candidacy, urge women leaders

Women leaders have warned that incidents of “mob violence” during elections would have an adverse impact on female voters. They also advised the election commission (EC) to remain vigilant so that misogynistic individuals cannot contest in elections.

Meanwhile, election experts urged the commission to be alert against the influence of black money and muscle power in the electoral process.

With the 13th parliamentary election approaching, the election commission has been holding a series of dialogues with various stakeholders.

Yesterday, Tuesday, the EC held two sessions at the commission’s building in Agargaon, one in the morning with election experts and another in the afternoon with women leaders.