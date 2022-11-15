Strategy to keep JaPa under control till the election

GM Quader’s remarks criticising the government for around a year and his political stance had brought Jatiya Party (JaPa) to the spotlight in politics. But a recent court injunction barring GM Quader from taking political decisions has dampened the mood of the party.

The court will hold a hearing on Wednesday on JaPa chairman GM Quader's petition seeking cancellation of the temporary ban.

JaPa leadership thinks even if the matter is legal, there is a subtle political ‘message’ in the matter. It might be a part of the government’s strategy to tame the party till the next general election.

Party source said if the matter is not resolved soon and the temporary ban on GM Quader’s political activities remains in force for some more time, the party’s ongoing crisis can extend further. The Election Commission has already set 27 December for the Rangpur city corporation election. The last date for submission of the nomination paper is 29 November. If the court’s injunction is not withdrawn before the date, GM Quader would not be able to sign the party candidate’s nomination paper. In that case, the secretary general will have to sign in place of the chairman. If the matter goes that far, the party may get further embroiled in distrust.