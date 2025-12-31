Huge crowd gather in groups at Khaleda Zia’s funeral venue

Large numbers of people have begun gathering in groups at the venue of the funeral prayers (namaz-e-janaza) of former prime minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Khaleda Zia.

Her janaza is scheduled to be held at 2:00 pm today, Wednesday, on the grounds of the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban and along Manik Mia Avenue.

From early morning, BNP leaders and activists, alongside members of the general public, started assembling in large numbers along Manik Mia Avenue to attend the funeral prayers.

A visit to the area around 10:30 am showed heavy crowds at the South Plaza grounds of the national parliament, along the main stretch of Manik Mia Avenue, and at intersections in the Farmgate–Khamarbari area. Many were seen waiting anxiously for the arrival of Khaleda Zia’s body.