Huge crowd gather in groups at Khaleda Zia’s funeral venue
Large numbers of people have begun gathering in groups at the venue of the funeral prayers (namaz-e-janaza) of former prime minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Khaleda Zia.
Her janaza is scheduled to be held at 2:00 pm today, Wednesday, on the grounds of the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban and along Manik Mia Avenue.
From early morning, BNP leaders and activists, alongside members of the general public, started assembling in large numbers along Manik Mia Avenue to attend the funeral prayers.
A visit to the area around 10:30 am showed heavy crowds at the South Plaza grounds of the national parliament, along the main stretch of Manik Mia Avenue, and at intersections in the Farmgate–Khamarbari area. Many were seen waiting anxiously for the arrival of Khaleda Zia’s body.
Party leaders and activists from outside Dhaka have also travelled to the capital to take part in the janaza. More than a hundred BNP leaders and activists arrived from Muktagacha upazila in Mymensingh.
They set off at around 3:30 am and reached Manik Mia Avenue by 7:00 am, remaining there since then. Mozammel Haque, a leader of the Krishak Dal from Muktagacha, told Prothom Alo, “We have come to take part in the janaza of Deshnetri (leader of the nation), the mother of democracy, Begum Khaleda Zia.”
Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal leader Dudayev Masud travelled from Satkhira to attend the funeral. He told Prothom Alo, “Our leader is no more. We have come to pay our final respects to her. We are now waiting for her arrival. Please pray for her.”
Earlier, at around 10:00 am, several BNP activists were seen travelling by metro rail to Manik Mia Avenue. Among them was Azizul Haque, a BNP worker from the Bangshal area of the capital.
He said, “We are going to bid farewell to our beloved leader for the last time.”