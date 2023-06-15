Khaleda Zia to be in hospital for few more days

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia will have to stay some more days at hospital.

BNP's health affairs secretary Md Rafiqul Islam confirmed the development to Prothom Alo. The BNP chairperson was admitted to Evercare Hospital in the city on Monday night.

Khaleda Zia has been suffering from various health complications including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, and eye problems.