Khaleda Zia to be in hospital for few more days

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Khaleda Zia while being taken to Hospital. This is a screengrab from a video
BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia will have to stay some more days at hospital.

BNP's health affairs secretary Md Rafiqul Islam confirmed the development to Prothom Alo. The BNP chairperson was admitted to Evercare Hospital in the city on Monday night.

Khaleda Zia has been suffering from various health complications including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, and eye problems.

Rafiqul Islam said, "The medical board is examining her regularly. She might need more time to return home." A medical board headed by Sahabuddin Talukder is looking after the former prime minister's treatment.

