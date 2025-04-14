They’re talking about reforms sitting at spacious expensive offices: Tarique
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman has criticised those who are propagating the theory of reforms first and election later.
He dismissed those who are expressing doubts whether BNP will carry out reforms or not.
Tarique Rahman made these remarks while virtually participating in a discussion titled “31-point outline for repairing the state structure and citizen’s thinking” announced by BNP on Sunday.
“They are talking about reforms sitting in important posts, inside air-conditioned rooms at spacious expensive offices. They are propagating reforms while enjoying government benefits such as cars, salaries, bonuses, and allowances,” BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman said.
Tarique argued that the BNP did not speak of reforms while taking such benefits.
We might have faults, we may have shortcomings and some of us might be involved with illegal activities. But our biggest credit is we are not in denial about these crimesTarique Rahman, BNP Acting Chairman
“BNP did not talk about reforms while enjoying these benefits. When BNP talked about reforms, BNP was fighting and protesting against dictatorship on the streets, on the one hand, and was thinking about building the country on the other,” Tarique added.
He also raised questions as to how many of those who now champion reforms could dare speak up against autocrat Sheikh Hasina.
Tarique Rahman mentioned that BNP had given 31 points for state reforms at a time when BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and thousands of leaders and activists across the country were in prison, sued and harassed.
Thus, he insisted that the BNP will carry out reforms to change the fate of the people for better.
“We might have faults, we may have shortcomings and some of us might be involved with illegal activities. But our biggest credit is we are not in denial about these crimes,” Tarique said, adding that there are many political parties that don’t take any punitive measures against wrongdoings of their members.
He, however, did not mention the name of any political party.
Tarique said BNP does not want to keep any ties with those who get involved with wrongdoings.
He urged the party leaders to work with unity to do something better for the people of the country.