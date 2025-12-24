Jatiya Party attempts a comeback in Lalmonirhat

Various political parties have announced candidates and begun door-to-door campaigning in Lalmonirhat’s three parliamentary constituencies.

Although the BNP has refrained from nominating a candidate in one seat due to internal dissatisfaction over nominations, it has announced candidates in two constituencies.

Jamaat-e-Islami, on the other hand, announced candidates early in all three seats and began campaigning, though it recently replaced its candidate in one constituency.

The newly formed political party, the National Citizen Party (NCP), has finalised candidates in two seats.

Islami Andolan Bangladesh and Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish have announced candidates in every constituency and are organising their campaigns in their own ways.

The Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), Ganosamhati Andolon, and Jontar Dal are preparing to contest in one seat each, though overall their activities remain limited.

Lalmonirhat was once considered a stronghold of the Jatiya Party, which at one time held all the seats in the district. JaPa Chairman GM Quader was elected Member of Parliament multiple times from the Lalmonirhat-3 constituency.

Following the political changes after 5 August last year, the district JaPa office was attacked and vandalised, and cases were filed against top district leaders.

Under such circumstances, the party’s activities in the district were almost nonexistent. However, since the announcement of the election schedule, party leaders have again become active.