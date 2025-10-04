Jamaat is not in favour of dividing nation on religious basis: Shafiqur Rahman
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer, Shafiqur Rahman, has stated that Jamaat is not in favour of dividing the nation on the basis of religion.
The Jamaat leader said, “According to the latest census, 90.8 per cent of the population in the country are Muslims, while the rest are Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians.
However, we are not in favour of dividing the nation along religious lines. We want to see a united nation.”
He made these remarks today, Saturday, at 11:30am, while addressing as the chief guest at the “Daee and Waez Conference” organised by the party’s Central Ulama Committee at Al-Falah Auditorium in Moghbazar, Dhaka.
The Jamaat Ameer said that people have various religions and beliefs before them and they would adopt religion based on their reason and conscience.
At this point, he added, it is the duty of Daees to follow the eternal laws of Allah, the call and practice of the Prophet and to invite people to follow them.
Commenting that the nation requires guidance from scholars and educated individuals during times of crisis, the Jamaat Ameer said they should act as the nation’s guides.
He added that even so many years after independence, a humane, responsible, and a beautiful society has not yet been established in the country and, therefore, the nation remains in crisis.
If the ‘Ulama-e-keram’ guides the nation in the light of the Holy Qur’an and Sunnah, the people will benefit and the nation also expects this from them.
The Jamaat Ameer further commented that the Ulama-e-keram must not only be the imams of mosques but also the imams of the nation.
He stated, “I have no hesitation in saying that not all of the educated class, but a section of them, have caused damage to the nation that millions of ordinary people together could not inflict.
They do not have that capability. The fate of a person, or of the nation, can collapse by the stroke of a pen in a way that millions united could never cause. In this regard too, the Ulama-e-keram has a special responsibility to awaken and caution the nation.”
The conference was presided over by Jamaat Assistant Secretary General and President of the Central Ulama Committee, Abdul Halim.
Jamaat Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar, Assistant Secretary General Rafiqul Islam Khan, and Media and Publicity Head Ahsanul Mahboob Zubair, among others, were present.