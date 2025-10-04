Jamaat is not in favour of dividing nation on religious basis: Shafiqur Rahman

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer, Shafiqur Rahman, has stated that Jamaat is not in favour of dividing the nation on the basis of religion.

The Jamaat leader said, “According to the latest census, 90.8 per cent of the population in the country are Muslims, while the rest are Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians.

However, we are not in favour of dividing the nation along religious lines. We want to see a united nation.”

He made these remarks today, Saturday, at 11:30am, while addressing as the chief guest at the “Daee and Waez Conference” organised by the party’s Central Ulama Committee at Al-Falah Auditorium in Moghbazar, Dhaka.