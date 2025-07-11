Interview with UNB
No possibility of alliance with Jamaat, we’ll have to wait and see what happens: Salahuddin
Though he has categorically ruled out the possibility of an electoral alliance with their party’s long-time ally Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed indicates that the door remains open for talks with the National Citizen Party (NCP) until the election schedule is announced.
In an interview with news agency UNB, Salahuddin Ahmed expressed confidence that the interim government will hold the next national election by mid-February next year as he thinks various political parties are raising demands around the polls as part of their broader political strategies.
He also urged the National Consensus Commission to conclude discussions on reform proposals within a reasonable timeframe, warning against unnecessary delays that could hinder the election process.
“I don’t see any possibility of an electoral alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami. We had an alliance with them in the past as part of our political strategy, but we don’t feel the need to partner with Jamaat this time,” Salahuddin said.
He said the BNP is focused on forming an electoral alliance and a national government with those who joined their simultaneous movement and democratic struggle. “Right now, we’re not considering anything beyond that.”
When asked about a possible alliance with NCP, Salahuddin replied, “Discussions on political alliances will continue until the election schedule is announced. We’ll have to wait and see what happens.”
He said all democratic parties will adopt different strategies ahead of the election. “So, let’s wait and see what strategy BNP ultimately chooses for the election and alliances.”
He voiced frustration over the lengthy discussions by the National Consensus Commission on reform issues. “I think the discussion is being unnecessarily prolonged. In my opinion, it should have been concluded within a reasonable timeframe.”
The BNP leader said there seem to be some shortcomings in how the meetings are conducted by the Consensus Commission, which is causing the whole process to become a time-consuming one.
“I hope that the discussion would not continue for much longer. We should move towards a summary and conclusion," he said.
Salahuddin said there is significant development that the caretaker government system has almost been restored—only the Supreme Court’s review is pending. “We hope the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court will give a positive verdict on the review petition.”
He said the people of Bangladesh agree that national elections should be held under a neutral caretaker government. “But, there is still debate over its structure or whether the immediate past Chief Justice should remain the first option for the Chief Adviser of the caretaker government.”
The BNP leader said discussions on alternatives are still ongoing. “Our party and others will give our proposals, as will the Reform Commission in this regard. If no better option is agreed upon, the current structure will remain.”
Salahuddin strongly opposed the idea of introducing a Proportional Representation (PR) system in the upcoming election, saying Bangladesh’s current political, social and electoral culture is not suitable for such a system.
He argued that the PR system could disconnect voters from their direct representatives, discourage voter participation, and create instability by resulting in fragmented parliaments with no clear majority.
The BNP leader emphasised that Bangladesh needs a functioning political structure based on direct elections where constituents can choose their own representatives.
Salahuddin stressed that Bangladesh is not ready for the Proportional Representation (PR) voting system. “It has never been practised here, and people are not familiar with it.”
He explained that voters in Bangladesh prefer to vote for a person they know from their own area, not just for a political party. “In PR, even if a party gets more votes in a region, someone from another area may be selected, which does not reflect the people’s choice. This could discourage voters and weaken democracy.”
He also said that in other countries where PR works, their local governments are strong, but this is not applicable in Bangladesh. “Here, MPs are directly involved in development projects, so this system may not work well.”
Another problem, he mentioned that independent candidates will be left out in PR. “Even if someone is very popular, they can’t get elected unless they belong to a party. That’s unfair and undemocratic.”
He believes that small parties want PR because it would help them get more seats even with fewer votes. “But this would lead to unstable coalition governments, and the country may not have strong leadership.”
Salahuddin, who is representing the BNP in discussions with the Consensus Commission, said their party will not accept the PR system election under any circumstances.
He said some political parties are making different demands — some want reforms, others say no election without justice or proportional representation (PR). “They are making these remarks with various purposes. But we are confident the election will be held by February next year as per the Constitution. Everyone has the right to speak, but their statements may have political motives.”
“We respect new political parties and wish them well. But real political weight comes from public support. Some smaller parties speak louder than larger ones, though they represent very few people. In politics, public perception matters,” the BNP leader said.
Even within alliance partners of BNP, he said different views may arise. “That could be part of their bargaining strategy, like seat sharing.”
When asked about the future of the Awami League, Salahuddin said, “My view is that the Awami League is no longer a political party. They lost their political ideals and character long ago. They have transformed themselves into a mafia-like organisation — an undemocratic, fascist force. Throughout their history, from before 1975 until now, they have never practised democracy. Democracy is simply not in their DNA.”