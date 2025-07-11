No possibility of alliance with Jamaat, we’ll have to wait and see what happens: Salahuddin

He also urged the National Consensus Commission to conclude discussions on reform proposals within a reasonable timeframe, warning against unnecessary delays that could hinder the election process.

“I don’t see any possibility of an electoral alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami. We had an alliance with them in the past as part of our political strategy, but we don’t feel the need to partner with Jamaat this time,” Salahuddin said.

He said the BNP is focused on forming an electoral alliance and a national government with those who joined their simultaneous movement and democratic struggle. “Right now, we’re not considering anything beyond that.”

When asked about a possible alliance with NCP, Salahuddin replied, “Discussions on political alliances will continue until the election schedule is announced. We’ll have to wait and see what happens.”

He said all democratic parties will adopt different strategies ahead of the election. “So, let’s wait and see what strategy BNP ultimately chooses for the election and alliances.”

He voiced frustration over the lengthy discussions by the National Consensus Commission on reform issues. “I think the discussion is being unnecessarily prolonged. In my opinion, it should have been concluded within a reasonable timeframe.”

The BNP leader said there seem to be some shortcomings in how the meetings are conducted by the Consensus Commission, which is causing the whole process to become a time-consuming one.