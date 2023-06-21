Islami Andolon won't participate in any elections under Awami League govt

When it reached Shantinagar intersection around 12:20 pm marching via Paltan and Nightingale intersection, police intercepted their movement.

Then the rally ended there following the address of the party's amir, Syed Rezaul Karim.

Saying they will not contest any elections under the incumbent government, Rezaul Karim, also known as chormonai pir, said fair election is not possible under the Awami League (AL) government. The CEC will have to step down.

The election will have to be held under the national government, he said adding the party will wage their movements until the demands are met.