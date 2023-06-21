Islami Andolon won't participate in any elections under Awami League govt

Islami Andolon Bangladesh brought out a road march towards the election commission (EC) on Wednesday, demanding its dissolution and the resignation of the chief election commissioner (CEC) Habibul Awal.
The rally was scheduled to begin at 10:00 am from the Baitul Mukarram area in Dhaka. But it started around 12:00 pm with hundreds of leaders and activists.
When it reached Shantinagar intersection around 12:20 pm marching via Paltan and Nightingale intersection, police intercepted their movement.
Then the rally ended there following the address of the party's amir, Syed Rezaul Karim.
Saying they will not contest any elections under the incumbent government, Rezaul Karim, also known as chormonai pir, said fair election is not possible under the Awami League (AL) government. The CEC will have to step down.
The election will have to be held under the national government, he said adding the party will wage their movements until the demands are met.
Before starting the rally, he said, "The incumbent CEC is not sound. The mayoral candidate of the party at Barishal City Corporation, Faizul Karim, was assaulted mercilessly. But the CEC has no regrets.".
"Has he (the mayoral candidate) died?" Rezaul Karim quoted the CEC as saying.
The amir further said, "We will do whatever is necessary for his resignation."
In the rally, the secretary general of the party, Yunus Ahamed alleged the votes were rigged in both Barishal and Khulna city corporation elections. The government will have to resign before the national elections.
Earlier, Islami Andolon Bangladesh boycotted the elections in Sylhet and Rajshahi city corporations, alleging the vote rigging in Barishal and Khulna city corporation elections.