Send ballot papers to centres on voting day to stop rigging, JaPa tells EC

Jatiya Party, the main opposition party in the parliament, thinks that vote rigging takes place if the ballot papers are sent to polling centres the night before voting.

The JaPa urged the election commission to send the ballot papers in the morning of election day instead.

The JaPa, led by its secretary general Mujibul Haque, participate in a dialogue with Election Commission at Nirbachan Bhavan on Sunday.

“The work (voting) is done at the night. What can we say, we have made it happen. It happens (voting on the night before the election),” Mujibul Haque said.