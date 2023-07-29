BNP leader Amanullah Aman detained at Gabtoli

Police have detained the convener of Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s Dhaka city north unit, Amanullah Aman from the party’s sit-in programme in Dhaka’s Gabtoli.
Police picked up Amanullah Aman in a van around 11:45pm on Saturday.
Led by Amanullah Aman, leaders and activists of BNP took position on a side of the road in front of the bus counter of Khaleque Paribahan around 11:00am.
Leaders and activists of the Awami League also took the position in a nearby spot. They then caught at least five leaders and activists of the BNP and handed over them to the police.
When Amanullah Aman went to the police to talk about it, on-duty additional deputy commissioner (ADC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Nazmul Firoz told him, “You all don’t have permission to stay here. You are given five minutes to leave the place.”
As Amanullah Aman replied, “I am not going anywhere,” members of the police tried to pick him up in a police van twice. After that, police tried to remove BNP leaders and activists from the spot.
At one point, Amanullah Aman lay down on the street in front of the Nabil Paribahan counter in the Mazar Raod area. Police also tried to remove him. Later, he was taken to a police van there.
BNP is holding a 5-hour sit-in at important entry points of Dhaka, including Gabtoli, Uttara, Nayabazar and Abdullahpur areas, beginning from 11:00am.
A large number of police as well as leaders and activists of Awami League also took position in these area since the morning.