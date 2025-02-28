National Citizen Party launch: Students, people in cheering mood
Students and people are gathering in procession at the capital’s Manik Mia Avenue on the occasion of the launch of the new political party ‘National Citizen Party’ formed by the youth.
Large number of people gathered at the venue as they came from different places of the country including Khulna, Rangpur, Nilphamari, Joypurhat, Cox’s Bazar and Rajshahi.
Guests sit on a designated place, and none can enter there without an invitation. Leaders of Anti-discrimination Student Movement, Jatiya Nagorik Committee and several political parties were seen at the venue.
Youth Mohammad Nahid Hasan came to the event from Naogaon. He told Prothom Alo, “It feels great.”
Middle-aged Mohammad Saiful Islam, from Gazipur, told Prothom Alo, “We are looking to the youths. They will show us the way of New Bangladesh.”
Abdullah Al Imran, a student of Dhaka College, said, “We have arrived with a new political settlement. People of Bangladesh are with us.”
Members of law enforcement agencies were seen vigil around the venue. Medical teams, makeshift restrooms, police booth, women booths, VIP booths and arrangement for drinking water were also seen there. Presence of media persons was also noticeable.