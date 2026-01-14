Seat-sharing negotiation: Jamaat alliance faces rift as Charmonai Pir, Mamunul Haque not happy

Leaders from across the country also arrived there by car. After the Maghrib prayer in the evening, the party’s Shura Council meeting took place at the madrasah.

During the meeting, leaders from both the central and grassroots levels expressed dissatisfaction regarding several issues in reaching a consensus with Jamaat.

According to party sources, several party members were stationed in front of the gate on the ground floor of the eight-story madrasah late Tuesday night to prevent outsiders from accessing the upper floors.

The closed-door meeting began after the evening prayer, with a break for the Isha prayer in the middle. Leaders resumed discussions afterward. Until around 12:15 am, some Islami Andolan leaders were seen standing separately in different areas on the ground floor, discussing seat-sharing matters.

Even around 11:45 pm, more leaders were seen arriving by car to join the meeting. The meeting reportedly concluded after 1:00 am.

Party sources say that, following the mass uprising, Islami Andolan Bangladesh was the first to begin working on a “one-box” voting policy, under which the parties reaching an understanding would field only one candidate in each constituency.

Initially, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis, Khelafat Majlis, Bangladesh Khelafat Andolan and the Bangladesh Nizam-e-Islam Party joined the discussions with Islami Andolan.