EU ambassador meets BNP leaders
The European Union (EU) ambassador to Dhaka, Michael Miller, has met with a Bangladesh National Party (BNP) delegation.
The meeting took place on Wednesday morning at the office of the BNP chairperson in Gulshan, Dhaka, according to a post on the party’s verified Facebook page.
The post said the BNP delegation included the party’s secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, national standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, joint secretary general Humayun Kabir, and organising secretary Shama Obaed.