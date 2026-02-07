A constituency that reflects whole country

The individual lives in Gazipur Sadar and commutes daily to a garment factory in Dhaka, while being a voter of the Gulshan-1 constituency. However, the person's memories are filled with the life in a village on the banks of the Teesta in the country’s north. The individual is now considering returning home during the holiday.

The river-eroded village is poor and neglected. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the individual said that in the constituency traditionally associated with the Jatiya Party’s eletoral symbol plough, voters’ inclination this time appears to be shifting towards Jamaat-e-Islami’s scales. People are assessing candidates based on their likelihood of winning and their ability to work for the area.

This correcpondent met the individual unexpectedly on the morning of 3 February while heading to observe the Gazipur-2 constituency. This is the constituency with the highest number of voters in the country. There are slightly around 804,500 voters, more than half of whom are women.

The Tongi and Gacha areas of the constituency have dense settlements of migrant garment workers. Many of them have become local voters, while many others vote in their respective home areas. The voting pattern here mirrors the national political mood and provides a glimpse into voters’ broader sentiments beyond the constituency.